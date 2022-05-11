Eluned Morgan: No action from FM against driving ban minister
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Wales' health minister did not uphold the high standards expected of her when she got a driving ban for repeated speeding, the first minister has said.
But Mark Drakeford said he would take no further action against Eluned Morgan.
The Conservatives accused the Labour government, which has been critical of the UK government over Partygate, of "hypocrisy".
The Welsh government said it had nothing to add.
Mr Drakeford previously said there was no "equivalence" with Partygate.
The Welsh Conservatives said Mr Drakeford's comments in a letter to Tory Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies were an admission Ms Morgan broke the ministerial code - rules on behaviour ministers must follow.
Ms Morgan, who is Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, was banned from driving for six months in March after accumulating too many points on her licence.
She could face further action - including a ban from the Welsh Parliament - after standards watchdog Douglas Bain found she broke the body's code of conduct.
But the ministerial code is a separate process, governed by Mr Drakeford, who decides the consequences of any breach.
Mr Drakeford said Ms Morgan "apologised unreservedly" to him and Senedd presiding officer, Llywydd Elin Jones.
"I do not condone the actions of the minister that led to disqualification - but noted that she did not contest the charge and fully accepted the punishment of the court on 17 March."
Mr Drakeford said he determined that Ms Morgan's actions "do relate to the general sections of the code that require ministers to maintain high standards of behaviour and uphold the seven principles of public life".
"Having sought advice I concluded that, while in this matter the minister had not maintained the high standards I expect, I accepted her apology to me and am satisfied that no further action is required."
He said Ms Morgan referred herself to him when she was charged with a speeding offence.
The letter to Mr Davies follows questions over how the first minister handled the issue.
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said the letter made it "clear as day that the first minister has admitted he himself found that the ministerial code has been breached".
"This only underlines the hypocrisy that has long characterised the Labour government in Cardiff Bay: Do as I say, not as I do.
"Now more than ever, we in Wales need an independent ethics advisor, as there is in England and Scotland, to uphold the accountability for which Welsh Labour hold so much contempt."
Under the Welsh code the first minister can refer complaints to an independent adviser, although there is no single individual appointed.
In Scotland an independent panel exists to investigate breaches.
Mr Drakeford called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after he received a fixed penalty notice for a Covid rule breach.
When the yet-to-be-published Douglas Bain report emerged Mr Drakeford said: "She didn't make the law that she has broken. She admitted it, immediately. She has been dealt with by the courts."
Ms Morgan has been asked to comment.