Welsh Labour and Plaid back 36 more Senedd politicians
- Published
A blueprint to overhaul the way the Senedd is elected - with more politicians and gender quotas - has been agreed by Welsh Labour ministers and Plaid Cymru.
They say the Welsh Parliament should have 96 members, 36 more than now, by the next election.
They would be elected over 16 constituencies, with each electing six members through a list system.
The plan has been set out in a joint statement by the two parties.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid leader Adam Price's joint paper has been submitted to a cross-party committee looking at Senedd reform - which is due to report back at the end of May.
Its findings will need to be debated and voted on by the Welsh Parliament as a whole.
There have been calls to expand the Senedd for some time to cope with its increasing workload.
Over the last decade the Senedd has gained powers to make laws without Westminster's permission, as well as control of some taxes.
Any proposals to overhaul the size of the legislature would require a super-majority of two-thirds of Senedd members.
The Welsh Conservatives are opposed to expanding the numbers of Senedd members, but Labour and Plaid would make up two-thirds of the Senedd alone.