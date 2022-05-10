Plans to expand Senedd to 96 politicians agreed by Labour and Plaid
Plans to increase the number of politicians in the Senedd by more than half have been unveiled.
It would mean the Welsh Parliament going up to 96 members, a rise of 36.
There have been calls to expand the Senedd to cope with its increasing workload, and it would be the first change in size since it opened in 1999.
The plan, which includes proposals to increase the number of women, has been set out by Labour and Plaid Cymru, although Conservatives are opposed.
The Members of the Senedd (MSs) would be elected in 16 constituencies from party lists that alternate between women and men.
It will need to be voted on by two-thirds of the Welsh Parliament, but with the parties having the numbers to get the plan through the Senedd, it is highly likely to happen.
If it came into effect, it would see the first past the post system - which is used to elect 40 of the 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs) - scrapped.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid leader Adam Price's joint paper has been submitted to a cross-party committee looking at Senedd reform - which is due to report back at the end of May.
Over the last decade the Senedd has gained powers to make laws without Westminster's permission, as well as control of some taxes.
The Welsh Conservatives are opposed to expanding the numbers of Senedd members, but Labour and Plaid would make up two-thirds of the Senedd alone.
How would it work?
The follows discussions between Mr Drakeford and Mr Price, whose party is in a co-operation agreement with the Welsh government.
The joint statement calls for for politicians to be elected through a form of proportional representation. It states:
- The Senedd should have 96 members
- It should be elected using party lists with mandatory gender quotes and "zipping", which requires parties alternate between women and men on candidate lists
- Seats should be allocated using the D'Hondt formula - which is currently used to make the Senedd better represent how people voted through the election of regional candidates
The paper says that the 2026 election should use the final 32 UK parliament constituencies proposed by the Boundary Commission for Wales once it has finished its 2023 Parliamentary Review.
Those constituencies would be paired to create 16 Senedd constituencies, with each electing six members.
That is an interim plan - for the 2031 election, the boundaries of constituencies would be subject of a review to be held in this current Senedd term.
Mr Drakeford said: "The case for Senedd reform has been made.
"We now need to get on with the hard work to create a modern Senedd, which reflects the Wales we live in today. A parliament that truly works for Wales."
Mr Price said: "These reforms will lay the foundations for a stronger Welsh democracy and a fairer, more representative Senedd that will look entirely different to the outdated political system at Westminster."