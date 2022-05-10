Jamie Wallis MP pleads not guilty to traffic offences
Conservative MP for Bridgend Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to four traffic offences.
Mr Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, has denied failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, careless driving and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
The charges relate to a crash in nearby Llanblethian, on 28 November, 2021.
During the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court, Mr Wallis was told he would stand trial in July.
He was elected to represent Bridgend at the 2019 general election, unseating Labour for the first time in three decades.