Welsh election results 2022: Tories given 'pretty firm talking to'
- Published
Voters have given the Conservatives "a pretty firm talking to" in Wales after the party suffered losses in the council elections, according to Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
The Conservatives lost control of one council and fell backwards in several others, losing more than 80 seats.
Labour was the biggest winner while Plaid won control of three councils.
The Lib Dems are now the largest group in Powys, while the Greens won the most seats they have ever had in Wales.
Mr Hart said Boris Johnson would agree that it is "an instruction we can do better than this".
"I think if you were talking to Boris yourself - he'd be saying pretty well exactly that: 'Okay, we've been given a pretty firm talking to by voters in Wales today'.
"It's tantamount to a severe ticking off and an instruction we can do better than this."
Peter Fox, the Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said the vote in the Monmouthshire election showed "democracy has spoken and you have to move on".
"It was difficult after controlling that council for so long to see us losing seven seats.
"And to no longer be the biggest party in Monmouthshire was a big blow," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Labour made gains and won control of Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend but they suffered a set-back in Neath Port Talbot which fell to no overall control.
Plaid Cymru took a firmer grip on councils which they already led, gaining majorities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Anglesey, and holding Gwynedd.
The party, however, lost a small number of seats overall.