Plaid procedures failing women, says Leanne Wood, former leader
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
Plaid Cymru's internal procedures "are failing women", according to the party's former leader.
Leanne Wood said Plaid has a "vetting system designed to filter out those whose views should exclude them from any role in public life... yet they still get through".
Leader Adam Price said: "Misogyny has no place in our politics."
Meanwhile, Welsh MP Chris Bryant said "four different MPs touched me up at various different times".
Responding to Ms Wood's comments on the BBC Politics Wales, Mr Price added: "I'm appalled with the stories that we've seen recently and we have to accept that this is universal throughout society.
"One of the first things I did as leader was institute a whole set of policies to look at how we become an inclusive party.
"I commissioned Sian Gwenllian [a Plaid politician] to conduct an investigation into the experience of women in our party.
"As a result of that we are implementing a whole series of measures in order to ensure that Plaid Cymru becomes a safe and inclusive space for women.
"We want to be the party of all of Wales and we don't want to see any discriminatory culture or practice within our party and it's absolutely essential that we continue to implement those proposals," he said.
In an article for The National website, Ms Wood, who led Plaid Cymru between 2012 and 2018, also said there should "be no way back" to the party for former Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards.
She added about Mr Edwards, who was her campaign manager for her leadership bid in 2012: "The message of permanent exclusion would be a positive one and signal change."
In July 2020, he was suspended from Plaid for 12 months after he accepted a police caution for assault.
Mr Edwards said, at the time of the caution, he was "deeply sorry. It is by far the biggest regret of my life".
A statement on behalf of his wife, Emma Edwards, said at the time: "I have accepted my husband's apology.
"Throughout the decade we have been together he has been a loving and caring husband and father."
The representative for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr remains an independent MP following the 12-month suspension from Plaid, having not applied to re-join the party.
A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on individual disciplinary cases.
"Plaid Cymru takes misogyny and violence against women very seriously.
"We continue to take active steps to make the party a safe space for all members," she added.
Jonathan Edwards has been asked to respond.
Senior MPs have called for a drastic overhaul of Westminster following multiple claims of bullying and sexual misconduct in recent weeks, culminating on Saturday in the resignation of MP Neil Parish after he admitted to having twice watched pornography in Parliament.
The former Conservative MP for a seat in Devon was suspended by the party on Friday over the allegations.
Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant said: "I think four different MPs touched me up at various different times.
"It wasn't possible to report that because you'd become part of the story and there wasn't a system to report it in a confidential and independent way.
"It would've been adjudicated by other MPs so I'm really glad that we now have the independent complaints scheme.
"I know it's very painful for Parliament because some of the cases have been investigated and at least one MP has left Parliament because of it and I think it's important that we have that in place and we need to boost it and make sure it's enhanced," he added.
An MP told BBC Wales about lewd comments allegedly made to her by a member of Labour's shadow cabinet.
She said she was described as a "secret weapon" because "women want to be her friend" and men want to sleep with her.
The Welsh MP, who wants to remain anonymous, said it was not the only sexist or misogynistic behaviour she experienced in Parliament or on parliamentary business.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to "get to the bottom of this and do something about it" - his shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said the claims should be investigated.