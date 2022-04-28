Jamie Wallis: Bridgend MP charged over car crash
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash last November.
South Wales Police said Mr Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, has also been charged with failing to report the crash, careless driving and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
Police said the alleged incident happened in Llanblethian, near Cowbridge.
He will appear in court next month.
In March, Mr Wallis became the first MP to come out as trans.
He was elected to represent Bridgend at the 2019 general election, unseating Labour for the first time in three decades.
Prior to entering the Commons he studied chemistry at Oxford University, and was a director at data recovery firm Fields Associates.
In a statement, South Wales Police said it had been "been investigating a road traffic collision which happened in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, 2021.
"Jamie Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge has been charged with failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position."