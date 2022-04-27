Health minister Eluned Morgan criticised by Senedd watchdog for speeding
- Published
Wales' health minister has been found by a Senedd watchdog of having a "disregard for the law" after being convicted for speeding four times.
Eluned Morgan was banned from driving in Mold Magistrates Court on 17 March.
In a report, yet to be published but seen by BBC Wales, Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain said the offences set a "very poor example" and broke the Senedd's code of conduct.
Ms Morgan said she cannot comment.
The Welsh government said it did not comment on leaked reports. The Welsh Conservatives said the Labour minister "has said that politicians should lead by example but has failed to do that herself".
Plaid Cymru called for Eluned Morgan to refer herself for investigation under the ministerial code.
Mark Drakeford, first minister, said he has dealt with it under the ministerial code, the matter is closed, and said there is no "equivalence" with partygate.
Ms Morgan pleaded guilty to a speeding charge in March and was banned from driving for six months.
At the time she said: "This is not something I am proud of and I apologise unreservedly."
Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain's report said she was fined £800.
It said prior to the hearing in Mold she had been convicted on 26 September 2019, 30 June 2020 and 24 April 2021.
Mr Bain said: "Although some would regard the offence in the present complaint as not being particularly serious, when taken along with the three previous convictions for the same offence it demonstrates a disregard for the law and a failure to take action to avoid repetition of unlawful conduct."
He found that it breached the code of conduct's integrity and leadership principles, and breached a rule saying members must not act in a way that brings the Senedd or its members into disrepute.
The code of conduct says Members of the Senedd (MSs) must always conduct themselves in a way that will not undermine the public's trust and confidence in the Welsh Parliament.
The findings have not been published and still have to be considered by members of the standards committee of the Senedd, who have to decide if they agree with the commissioner and whether to recommend disciplinary action.
Ms Morgan, who also apologised to the first minister and the Senedd's presiding officer Elin Jones, could also appeal.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Senedd Commissioner for Standards said: "The law prohibits the commissioner from admitting or denying that a complaint has been received and from making any comments in relation to any complaint that has been submitted."
The health minister and First Minister Mark Drakeford have been highly critical of the UK government over the partygate row.
Mr Drakeford called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after he received a fixed penalty notice for a Covid rule breach. "You can't be a law maker and a law-breaker at the same time," he said.
Ms Morgan said a Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited defied belief.
'Failed to lead by example'
A Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: "Labour are clear that politicians who break the law should step down - unless of course they're Labour Ministers in Wales.
"Baroness Morgan has said that politicians should lead by example but has failed to do that herself.
"The standards commissioner and the standards committee must now be allowed to complete their work on this issue."
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson added: "Whilst it is very worrying and regrettable that the report has entered the public domain before the investigation process has concluded, the standards commissioner's comments, were they to be confirmed as accurate, would raise some serious questions about Eluned Morgan's judgement.
"The best way forward, under these circumstances, would be for Eluned Morgan to refer herself for investigation under the ministerial code."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was right the matter was taken seriously, and said: "She didn't make the law that she has broken. She admitted it, immediately. She has been dealt with by the courts.
"There is no moral equivalence [with] the prime minister in making laws himself that he went on to break, denying that he broke them, provoked a long and expensive police investigation to reveal the fact that he had himself had indeed broke the laws that he had made."
Mr Drakeford said he had not seen what the standards commissioner had said.
"I have dealt with it under the ministerial code and the matter is closed," he added.