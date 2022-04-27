Elections 2022: Plaid suspend Conwy councillor for running against colleague
Plaid Cymru has suspended a Conwy councillor for standing against a party colleague as an independent in the local council elections.
Trystan Lewis is standing in Llansannan ward against Susan Lloyd-Williams.
Mr Lewis said he took the decision because Ms Lloyd-Williams moved to Denbighshire.
A party source said he was suspended pending a disciplinary, and said the councillor had stood as an independent without informing his own group.
Mr Lewis is currently a Conwy County councillor in the Pensarn ward in Llandudno Junction but is now standing in Llansannan against Ms Lloyd-Williams, who has represented the area for Plaid since 2008.
Mr Lewis, who lives in Llanfair Talhaiarn, said he decided to stand against Ms Lloyd-Williams because she had moved to Bodelwyddan.
Ms Lloyd-Williams said she was "disappointed" that a former colleague had stood against her but that she was "proud to stand again to seek the mandate of the community I have known and loved for 26 years".
A party spokesperson said Ms Lloyd-Williams was the "embodiment of everything that Plaid stands for".
A Plaid Cymru source confirmed that Mr Lewis had been "suspended, pending a disciplinary panel" after a complaint was made against him.
The source told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It is in the Plaid Cymru rules that if you are a Plaid Cymru member you can't stand against another Plaid Cymru candidate as an independent.
"We only found out about this when people in the ward sent pictures of the independent leaflet he had been dropping around.
"But at the time he was a Plaid Cymru councillor in his ward in Llandudno Junction, yet he was leafleting as an independent against a colleague."
Mr Lewis was a former Plaid candidate for Aberconwy in the 2016 Senedd election and only narrowly lost to the current Tory MS Janet Finch-Saunders.
Mr Lewis said: "A couple of people from Llansannan ward approached me, asking if I was interested in standing in Llansannan because the current incumbent has moved to Bodelwyddan.
"I think she's [Ms Lloyd-Williams] been living there for three years, so she's living out of Conwy county. She's living in Denbighshire."
He said he had asked if there could be a hustings in the ward, but said but "that didn't happen" and the county committee selected the incumbent, he added.
"I decided to stand as an independent and leave the option for people to decide, from all political backgrounds."
Asked why he wasn't standing in the ward where he lived - neighbouring Llanfair Talhaearn - Mr Lewis said: "I'm one field away from the [Lansannan] ward."
Ms Lloyd-Williams said: "It is of course disappointing and rather surprising that a colleague has decided to take this course of action, but I am proud to stand again to seek the mandate of the community I have known and loved for 26 years."
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson added: "Sue Lloyd-Williams is the embodiment of everything that Plaid stands for in this election, a hard-working community champion - dedicated to making a difference locally.
"While others will be interested in putting themselves first, Sue's only priority is the people of Llansannan."
The candidates in Llansannan are:
- Trystan Lewis, Independent
- Loren Lloyd-Pepperell, Welsh Conservatives
- Sue Lloyd-Williams, Plaid Cymru
