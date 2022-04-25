Wylfa nuclear power: Boris Johnson says new station 'going to happen'
A new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey is "going to happen", the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson made the promise on a council election campaign visit in north Wales on Monday.
The UK government has been talks with two US firms interested in a scheme at Wylfa - no agreement has yet been reached.
Mr Johnson vowed to "get it going as fast as possible".
A previous plan for a new nuclear power station at Wylfa collapsed in 2020.
He said: "We need to get the right type and we need to make sure that we go ahead with the right model.
"We want to make sure we get the right deal for the UK taxpayer.
"But we also want to have something that's really ambitious, and that is going to do justice to the scale of that Wylfa site."
He said there could be a "couple of reactors" put at the site.
Mr Johnson added: "We're now working on all this very, very fast. We want to get going on Wylfa in the next couple of years.
"It's going to happen".
There would still be a considerable way to go before any deal is struck to build a new nuclear power station.
Any company interested would need to raise a substantial amount of private sector investment as well as receive significant support from the state.
On the visit Mr Johnson said he was not concerned that party-gate or a row over claims about Angela Rayner would affect the Tories council election campaign.
"This is an election about what candidates which candidates are going to deliver you value for money," he said.
"It's conservative councillors who deliver better value for money, better taxpayer value."