Elections 2022: Liberal Democrats in better place - Welsh leader
- Published
The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has said her party is in a much better place as it campaigns for the 2022 council elections.
It is fielding 284 candidates in the election, which the party says is the highest since 2012.
Making her pitch for the polls, Jane Dodds said the party wants to see councils across Wales "be cleaner, greener and safer".
Voters will elect more than 1,200 seats across Wales' 22 councils on 5 May.
The party is standing in 20 of Wales' 22 local authorities, with the exception of Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.
Ms Dodds, who is the party's only Member of the Senedd, spoke ahead of a visit by the party's UK leader, Ed Davey, to Powys on Saturday.
She said: "The Welsh Liberal Democrats are looking to support local businesses to make sure that they have the skills that they need and support from the local communities and councils.
"We're also looking at river pollution and how we can tackle that.
"We want our councils across Wales to be greener, cleaner and safer."
The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the fourth largest party at council level. The party will be looking to improve on its council election results in 2017, when it lost councillors and won just over 60 seats.
Ms Dodds said: "I won't pretend that the last few years for the Welsh Liberal Democrats haven't been disappointing.
"We certainly have had many challenges.
"But where we are now is in a much better place.
"We've got people working hard knocking on the doors, and what we're hearing is that people who answer those doors are really keen to talk with us."
Reflecting on by-election wins in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham, she said: "People are really fed up with Conservative and Labour politicians.
"People want something different," she said, adding the party was "community focused".
Ms Dodds said that on Saturday Mr Davey will be meeting "citizen scientists who have been monitoring the river pollution in the River Wye".
"We hope that the weather will allow Ed and the team to do some direct monitoring of the water down in the Wye to actually see what that means, and actually to see the concerns and challenges that we all have around our rivers across Wales."
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING IN WALES: A really simple guide
- ELECTIONS ACROSS THE UK: Find out more