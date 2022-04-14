Wales elections 2022: Ukraine tweet Labour candidate suspended
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A Labour candidate for the council elections has been suspended by his party after he questioned support for the Jewish president of Ukraine, calling him a "Zionist".
Ziad Alsayed, who is standing in Baruc ward in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, sent the tweet about Volodymyr Zelensky in February.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the comment was offensive "on a number of levels".
Labour said it no longer endorsed him.
BBC Wales has been unable to contact Mr Alsayed, who is a candidate in the Vale of Glamorgan.
It follows controversy earlier in the week after Vale of Glamorgan Conservative MP Alun Cairns raised concerns about other tweets sent by the candidate, including one where he called Mr Zelensky a "fascist".
In a tweet sent on 26 February Mr Alsayed wrote in Arabic: "how could we side with a country that has a Zionist president", referring to the Jewish Ukrainian president.
President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, said: "A Labour candidate suggesting that Ukraine should not be supported because it has a 'Zionist president' is offensive on a number of levels.
"We trust that Labour will move quickly to suspend this individual from the party."
Zionism refers to the movement to create a Jewish state in the Middle East, roughly corresponding to the historical land of Israel, and support for the modern state of Israel.
However, some say the term Zionist is used as a coded attack on Jews.
In a later tweet, Mr Alsayed said in response to London mayor Sadiq Khan expressing solidarity for Ukraine: "If you mean the Ukrainian people that's OK, but not the fascist president."
Mr Cairns said: "To make such a statement when a nation is under siege from the most ruthless aggressor who has no respect for international law. We all recognise the war crimes and to post doubt will only embolden Putin's cronies.
"These comments from an official Labour candidate are shocking and could have come straight from the Kremlin's propaganda arm."
BBC Wales understands Mr Alsayed has been suspended pending an investigation.
He will remain on the ballot for the election, listed as a Labour candidate, as nominations have closed.
A Labour spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.
"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."
The ward is currently held by two Plaid Cymru councillors. The ward is electing three councillors at these elections.
A local Plaid spokesman said they did not know Mr Alsayed but added: "The comments that have been made are very upsetting. I don't know anyone in the wards that holds those beliefs."
"We see this as an internal Labour party disciplinary matter".
Other candidates in Baruc ward for the 5 May elections are:
- Aoife Blight - Green
- Pierre Codron - Welsh Labour
- Harrison Gould - Conservatives
- Ethan Harvey - Conservatives
- Nicholas Hodges - Plaid Cymru
- Mark Hooper - Plaid Cymru
- Lynden Mack - Greens
- Victoria Roberts - Conservatives
- Hugh Thomas - Greens
- Emily Warren - Welsh Labour
- Steffan Wiliam - Plaid
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING IN WALES: A really simple guide
- ELECTIONS ACROSS THE UK: Find out more