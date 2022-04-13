Welsh secretary backs Boris Johnson even if he is fined again
The Welsh Secretary Simon Hart says he does not think Boris Johnson should quit even if he is fined again.
Mr Hart told BBC Wales a leadership campaign would not be in the public interest.
Asked if the prime minister should quit if there are more fines for lockdown breaches, the cabinet minister said: "The principles are the same, whether it's going to be one fine or two".
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak faced calls to quit on Tuesday.
The pair were fined for attending a birthday gathering for the prime minister in No. 10 Downing Street. Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, was also fined.
All three apologised - Mr Johnson said he felt "an even greater sense of obligation to deliver", while the chancellor said he was "focused on delivering for the British people".
Opposition politicians, including Welsh Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts, called for the pair to quit when the news emerged on Tuesday.
"Very few say anybody who was at any of these parties... should instantly lose their career," the Tory MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said.
Mr Hart said the fine was not a "resigning event".
"It is in everybody's estimation, including the PM's for that matter [that] this should never have happened.
"I think it's right that the fixed penalty notices [are] the appropriate sanction in these kinds of instances."
"But I don't think it automatically follows that anybody in public life should lose their job if they end up in this particular position."
Mr Hart said he did not want to see a "long, noisy leadership" process "at a critical time as far as our engagement in Ukraine is concerned".
"For me it doesn't seem to be in the public interest."
"The PM bitterly regretted this. Nobody is more frustrated than he for the mistakes which were made nearly two years ago."
"Most people I speak to are irritated, annoyed... wanted an apology, wanted that reassurance that this sort of thing... the problems that may have led to this have been rectified.
"But very few say anybody who was at any of these parties, whatever their reason or excuse might have been, should instantly lose their career - very few people have made that demand of me."