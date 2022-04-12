Lockdown party fines: Mark Drakeford calls for Johnson to go
- Published
Wales' first minister has called for the prime minister to go after the news Boris Johnson and the chancellor will be fined for breaking lockdown laws.
Officials have announced that Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson have had notification of the fines from the Met.
Mark Drakeford said: "You cannot be a lawmaker and a law breaker".
But Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies called for Mr Johnson to carry on.
He said people will want to hear from the prime minister and chancellor, but said Boris Johnson's "steadfast leadership in supporting Ukraine" should continue.
Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts called for the senior Tories to quit.
The prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be given a fixed penalty notice.
Spokespeople for the Johnsons and Mr Sunak said they had not been told which events the fines were linked to.
It follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police into illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Drakeford said: "I've always said throughout the whole partygate business that you cannot be a lawmaker and a law breaker at the same time.
"And if a prime minister has been fined, then I'm afraid all those things that he said time and time and time again on the floor of the House of Commons, that nothing had ever gone wrong inside Downing Street from which he is responsible - well, all of that can no longer be sustained.
"And I don't see how he thinks he can carry on."
Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Tory Senedd leader, said the issue was for "the prime minister and the chancellor to address".
"People will understandably want to hear from them about today's events," he said.
"With the aggression and devastation we are seeing in Ukraine at the moment, Ukraine needs a strong UK ally supporting their noble fight against Putin's aggression.
"It is therefore important the prime minister addresses today's events but continues his steadfast leadership in supporting Ukraine in their hour of need."
NEW - Leader of Welsh Labour Mark Drakeford responds to PM and Chancellor fine: “you can’t be law maker and law breaker”. @BBCNewsnight pic.twitter.com/U0RXEqnMvt— Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) April 12, 2022
Speaking privately, one Welsh Tory MP said they were "going to have a long think about" whether Boris Johnson should go as party leader.
"The question has to be asked whether the country has been run in a certain way over the past few weeks to keep someone in a job," they said.
But he added: "There is now another cabinet minister [Sunak] involved, which leaves Liz Truss as the alternative. We have got to have the best person running the country, and if he does go what does that mean?"
But another Tory MP said the prime minister's support for Ukraine had been "outstanding".
To remove Mr Johnson "at this moment would be unbelievable folly", they added.
'Even more pain'
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group said the news adds "even more pain to grieving families across the UK".
"It is frankly unbelievable to think that the [UK government] were partying whilst we were living through our darkest times."
Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru leader in the House of Commons, said: "I am appalled at the sheer bad judgement which can only be attributed to an arrogant sense of exceptionalism and a belief in their own entitlement.
"If they have any honour they will resign."