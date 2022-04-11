Covid: Welsh government spends almost £32k on podcast
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A taxpayer-funded podcast featuring interviews with the first minister has been labelled a waste of money.
The Welsh government spent almost £32,000 on 10 episodes of Unlocked: Covid Stories from Wales.
The Welsh Conservatives criticised Welsh ministers for not being transparent about how the show - which sees Mr Drakeford defend his Covid record - is funded.
The Welsh government declined to comment.
Plaid Cymru criticised the timing of the podcast's publication during the council election campaign.
Promotional material for the podcast said its presenter Dot Davies, who also presents programmes on BBC Radio Wales, will "be hearing from a range of notable people" from Wales.
In his interview, Mr Drakeford said it was a "real" possibility Wales could have run out of ventilators during April 2020, or that loved ones would not have been able to bury those who died.
He said his approach to easing restrictions had "kept Wales safe".
He added there had been "nothing like the levels of people falling ill that you have seen in some parts of England" during the Omicron wave.
"That's why we have the lowest rates of coronavirus in any part of the United Kingdom today," he had said.
It is not clear when the podcast, published on Monday, was recorded.
The latest Office of National Statistics swab survey figures suggest one in 13 people in Wales had Covid in the week ending Saturday 2 April, while the figure was also one in 13 people in England and Scotland and one in 16 in Northern Ireland.
Neither the podcast itself, or the description for the episode, said it was funded by the Welsh government.
The nature of the production was confirmed by the Welsh government when asked by the BBC.
A spokesman said: "Covid-19: Stories from Wales was produced by the Welsh Government as part of the Keep Wales Safe campaign."
The show was also produced with five episodes in Welsh and five in English, costing £31,984 to produce.
The second episode in English features singer and actor Sophie Evans and rugby player Ellis Jenkins, while Mr Drakeford appears in both the English and Welsh language versions.
'A puff-piece podcast'
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said: "As we saw during the pandemic when Mark Drakeford and his ministers would address the media before the Senedd they profess to love, transparency is not something Labour is interested in.
"So, it comes as no surprise to see that tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayer money have now been spent on a podcast to keep people safe - two years after the pandemic began and after most people have been triple-jabbed - without a disclaimer making it clear that listeners will be footing the bill."
"What Labour should be doing to keep Wales safe is fix the record-long NHS waiting lists," the spokesman said, adding: "not wasting time and money on a puff-piece podcast."
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "There are two issues - one is the principle of Welsh government using public money to create a podcast in which they are not mentioned and yet is used to promote the First Minister as a 'special guest'; the second is to do with timing.
"The first minister is front and centre of Labour's local election campaign, and it comes as a surprise that a podcast generating positive press stories about the party leader has been paid for by the Welsh government."