Senedd booze ban politicians cleared
Four politicians have been cleared of breaking the Senedd's code of conduct for drinking wine in a tearoom during a Wales-wide alcohol ban.
Paul Davies, Darren Millar, Nick Ramsay and Alun Davies, who have all apologised, had been investigated by the standards commissioner.
Douglas Bain said the four were unaware the rules meant it could have been illegal for them to have been served.
Wales had banned alcohol in pubs and restaurants in late 2020.
The allegations came to light in December 2020. Paul Davies resigned as Welsh Conservative Senedd leader a month later.
Paul Davies and Darren Millar were re-elected as Conservative Senedd members last May, while Alun Davies was re-elected for Labour. Nick Ramsay, now a Liberal Democrat who is a former Conservative who was de-selected and left the party, is no longer an MS (Member of the Senedd).
The Shared Regulatory Services, which acts as Cardiff's licensing authority, issued a caution to the caterer, Charlton House, last year.
The Senedd had referred the matter to Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain after its own investigation found the four had drunk alcohol on its premises.
In his findings, Mr Bain said none of the individuals involved broke the law.
He said he could not be satisfied, "having considered all the circumstances in context", any of them contravened the integrity of the code of conduct or any other relevant provision.
He said claims in The Sun newspaper that the politicians were "loud and raucous" were made "without any factual foundation", and said security staff "were clear that nothing of the kind alleged took place".
His heavily redacted report describes two occasions where drinks were consumed in the tea-room but the redactions - made because the MSs have not been found to have broken any rules - make it difficult to see who was there at which point.
All four individuals were present in the tearoom on 8 December where they ate meals.
Three met with a member of support staff to discuss what is described as a "commitment for legislation in a manifesto". They met for five hours, consuming all but one glass of two bottles of red wine.
The other member was poured a glass of wine but was not part of the meeting. The report suggests this member was in the tea room for less than two hours.
Mr Bain said that the alcohol ban, which prohibited pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol, may have made it unlawful for Senedd caterer Charlton House sell or supply alcohol in the tearoom.
But it did not become unlawful to consume alcohol there. The report said the MSs had adhered to social distancing.
'They believed this would not apply'
In a separate incident on 9 December, beer was drank and bought from a shop in the tearoom, although it is not clear from the report who was there.
Nothing that happened in the tearoom on 9 December was contrary to the law, Mr Bain's report said.
Mr Bain's findings were backed by the Senedd's standards committee, which decides what punishments to recommend if politicians are found to have broke the code of conduct.
"Each of the members told the committee they were aware of the regulations and that hospitality premises were unable to serve food and required to close after 6pm save for certain exceptions, and that licenced premises were restricted in selling alcohol, but they believed this would not apply to the members' tea room because they considered the tea room to be akin to a workplace canteen," the committee said.
The committee said most of its members "questioned the judgement of the members remaining in the tea room for such a lengthy period beyond that required for sustenance, bearing in mind the circumstances facing the country at the time".
Apology
All four apologised "for the impression the incident gave and recognised that their actions may have been perceived as not within the spirit of the regulations".
The Senedd committee's report said CCTV footage used by the Senedd commission in its own investigation to confirm the exit times of members from the team room was automatically deleted before the commissioner was able to see it.
Although the footage was not "material" to the commissioner's findings, Senedd chief executive Manon Antoniazzi apologised. "It ought to have been retained and its loss is attributable to simple human error", she wrote to the committee.
Alun Davies, Labour MS for Blaenau Gwent, said: "I'm very glad to see that the commissioner has worked hard over the last year to investigate thoroughly.
"This illustrates what we already knew - that I did not break the rules - and the committee has confirmed that."