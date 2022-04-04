Council elections 2022: Welsh Labour to launch campaign

Mark Drakeford and Sir Keir Starmer will launch their council election campaign later

Mark Drakeford will try to blame the Conservatives for the cost-of-living crisis when he launches Welsh Labour's local election campaign on Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer will join him to kick off the party's campaign for the elections on 5 May.

Labour goes into the election as the largest party in Welsh local government with majority control of seven councils.

But it will hope to improve on 2017 when it lost more than 100 councillors.

Mr Drakeford will say: "Over the past five years, Welsh Labour councils and Welsh Labour councillors have stepped in and stepped up, whether it's been dealing with the effects of flooding, delivering flagship policies such as the 21st Century school programme or being at the forefront of the pandemic response.

"As we face a Tory-made cost-of-living crisis and the devastating situation in Ukraine, Welsh Labour councils are again working tirelessly to protect and deliver for local communities."

Last time around Labour lost majority control of three heartland councils - Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil.

It is defending majorities in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Newport and Torfaen.

Wales will be electing councillors in each of its 22 local authorities.

Elections are also taking place in parts of England, in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

