Litter: Businesses face clean-up costs for dumped rubbish
By Cemlyn Davies
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Companies will face clean-up costs if their packaging is littered, under new rules being introduced.
They will also be fined if their rubbish is difficult to recycle or if they miss their recycling targets.
The changes are part of the Welsh government's efforts to reduce waste and come into force from 2024.
Wales is ranked third in the world for domestic recycling and the Welsh government wants all waste either reused or recycled by 2050.
The new "polluter pays" rules, which are being adopted across the UK, would move the cost of dealing with packaging waste away from households and councils to the producers.
Ministers hope this will encourage companies to reduce their use of packaging and use materials which are easier to recycle.
Wales and Scotland will also penalise businesses responsible for the most commonly-littered items.
The fees collected would be used to improve kerbside rubbish collections.
Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters said: "When littered, packaging can wreak havoc on our wildlife and our health.
"It doesn't disappear when you have finished with it, even when disposed of correctly, costing the taxpayer dearly.
"We're proud to be introducing these landmark changes which will lead producers to think about the packaging they are putting on the market and help to incentivise recycling, alongside our fellow governments in the UK.
"We are going further again, by committing to charge producers if their items are commonly littered.
"We will not shy away from the challenges ahead."
Coffee shops employing 10 full-time members of staff will also be required to have dedicated recycling bins for the collection of paper-based disposable cups.
A standard recycling logo will also be required on all packaging to help consumers know what they can put in recycling bins and a deposit return scheme for certain products is also being developed.