People urged to say how they think Wales should be run
People are being asked to share their views on Wales' future with a commission examining the nation's relationship with the rest of the UK.
The cross-party body, set up by Welsh ministers, says it wants to involve citizens in a "national conversation" on how their country is run.
Co-chairwoman Prof Laura McAllister said the first step is to "really engage with the public in Wales".
The commission is looking at all Wales' options, including independence.
It will consider how the current system of powers resting in Cardiff and London could change.
Prof McAllister told BBC Wales that because it was considering all the possibilities, within and potentially outside the UK, "we've got a big task ahead of us for sure".
"But our first step in that is to really engage with the public in Wales, which we're doing today," she said, "which is effectively launching a national conversation around Wales' political future."
"We really want it to be about the views of the people of Wales and to hear their voices on what they feel should happen in Wales."
'Some legitimacy, some credibility'
Co-chairman, ex-Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, said they wanted "the method of the commission to be as important as its goals, in a way".
"We want the way in which we consult to be a contribution to the ongoing political life of Wales," he said.
"We want to see methods of consultation and grassroots engagement really encouraged and reinforced by the way we do our job, not just the actual ideas.
"We're talking about the way we try to engage people so that what we come up with will have some legitimacy, some credibility."
Anyone wanting to express their views on Wales' future can do do so using the commission's webpage, by email or mail.