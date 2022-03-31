Bus shake-up could see one network across Wales
- Published
A major overhaul could see one bus network and a single ticketing system for the whole country, under proposals from the Welsh government.
Private firms would have to bid to run services and ministers would have a bigger say in how the system works.
Labour ministers said the aim was to help tackle the climate emergency and "put people before profit".
The Conservatives called for a "cost-effective" way of supporting the bus industry.
Plaid Cymru said reform was long overdue while the Liberal Democrats said Labour's record on buses "isn't great".
It is not the first time the Welsh government has proposed a system of bus franchising, where companies bid for contracts.
But Thursday's announcement goes further by stipulating that the whole country's network should be run this way.
A law was originally proposed by the Welsh government two years ago, with powers for councils to franchise, alongside partnerships where councils work with companies, but it was shelved during the first year of the pandemic.
BBC Wales was told that climate change and the need to move people out of cars and on to public transport was why the previous, more limited, proposals were abandoned.
It comes as the number of people using buses has fallen by about 90% during the pandemic, with services running with increased subsidies.
Until the 1980s, much of the British bus network was run by publicly-owned companies with local monopolies until services outside London were opened up to competition by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government.
Since then, many of the less profitable routes have been scrapped.
Under proposals, companies would bid for the right to run certain services and could be asked to run buses on less lucrative routes in return.
Currently, bus firms are not allowed to cross-subsidise services, with councils providing money for routes which do not generate a profit.
Councils would also be given the right - taken away in the 1980s - to set up new local government-owned companies to run buses, or even run buses in-house.
Ministers said they would work with councils, the bus industry and passengers on what they called a franchising model with the eventual aim of having one Welsh network with multiple tickets no longer required.
Councils, or groups of them, would hand out franchises, but in a major departure from how services are run now, the Welsh government would have a big say.
Franchising powers would sit with ministers, with local government acting on their behalf.
A national plan would be agreed by the Welsh government and a supervisory board, including groups of local councils and the government, would provide a "guiding mind" to co-ordinate the network.
Contracts could be for individual routes or entire networks in an area.
Deputy minister for climate change, Lee Waters said: "We've seen a gradual decline in the bus industry in Wales over the years and, as a result, we've been left with an industry that is broken and in need of much investment.
"But I am confident that the plans we have announced today will help pave the way to a healthy recovery.
"We're going to be putting people before profit and providing passengers with a well-planned, easy to understand and connected bus network that makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do."
A 12-week public consultation on the plan will now begin.
Welsh Conservative transport spokeswoman Natasha Asghar said: "Proposals set out by the Labour government must provide a cost-effective way of supporting the bus industry in Wales and addresses the decline in services.
"I can only hope that Labour's approach to handling buses will be better than their handling of trains."
Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell said bus services had been "substandard for too long and a reformation paper - while welcome - is well overdue".
"For too many people in too many parts of Wales, buses are not currently a viable method of transport and this needs to change," she added.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said Labour ministers' record on supporting bus services "isn't great, with the number of journeys by bus in Wales declining by 22% between 2009 and 2019" and the "proof will be in action, not words".
"Nevertheless, we are looking forward to seeing how bus services will be greener and more efficient and we will continue to campaign for under-25s in Wales to be given access to free bus travel," she said.