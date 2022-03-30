Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and speaks of rape ordeal
- Published
An MP has tweeted about being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, being a victim of rape and blackmail, and fleeing the scene of a car crash.
"I am trans, or to be more accurate, I want to be," Conservative MP Jamie Wallis said.
The Bridgend Tory alleged a man sent pictures to the politician's family and demanded £50,000. The MP was later raped in a separate incident.
"Since then things have taken a tumble. I am not ok," the MP wrote.
The MP is the first to come out as transgender, and has not yet stated preferred pronouns.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised MP Jamie Wallis' bravery in coming out as trans and sharing a "very intimate" story "which will undoubtedly support others".
It's time. https://t.co/cbt0tKQZuN pic.twitter.com/IUaCjm9PtE— Jamie Wallis MP (@JamieWallisMP) March 30, 2022
Jamie Wallis was arrested last year on suspicion of driving while unfit following an incident where a car hit a lamppost at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan.
"When I crashed my car on the 28th November I fled the scene. I did so because I was terrified," the MP wrote.
"I have PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear.
"I am sorry that it appears I 'ran away' but this isn't how it happened in the moment.
In the Twitter statement the Conservative said: "I've been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I've felt this way since I was a very young child.
"I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.
"There was a close call in April 2020 when someone blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members.
"He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked."
The MP said the man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and nine months prison.
"For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on. Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it.
"Well, I'm not."
"In September I 'hooked up' with someone who I met online," the MP said.
"When I chose to say 'no' on the basis that he wouldn't wear a condom he chose to rape me. I have not been myself since this incident and I don't think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from."
Who is Jamie Wallis?
- Born in Bridgend
- Studied chemistry at Oxford University and completed PhD at Cardiff University
- Was director at data recovery firm Fields Associates
- Elected in 2019, unseating Labour for the first time in three decades
'Be yourself'
The MP praised Tory party whips: "As far as I've seen they try their best to support and help MPs who are having a tough time.
"Well they've certainly earned their keep with me."
After a dinner with Tory MPs on Tuesday evening the MP said "I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide".
"I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone."
Fellow Tory MPs showed their support for Mr Wallis. Former whip Mike Fabricant said it was "a very brave statement".
'Proud of my colleague'
Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden said: "Proud of my colleague Jamie Wallis.
"As a Conservative family we stand together, and we will support you.
"I hope that your brave statement will help others."
Alicia Kearns said: "You have changed this country today Your bravery will give hope and courage to people across our country.
"From the trans community, to survivors we all here for you, as you live your life as your true self, but ever as our friend."