Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and says he was raped
An MP has tweeted that he has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, is a victim of rape and blackmail, and fled the scene of a car crash.
Conservative Jamie Wallis said he is trans, "or to be more accurate, I want to be".
The Bridgend MP said he was blackmailed in April 2020 by a man who sent pictures to his family, and raped by a man last September.
"Since then things have taken a tumble. I am not ok," he wrote.
Mr Wallis was arrested last year on suspicion of driving while unfit following an incident where a car hit a lamppost at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan.
"When I crashed my car on the 28th November I fled the scene. I did so because I was terrified," he wrote.
He said he has post traumatic stress disorder.
"I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear. I am sorry that it appears I 'ran away' but this isn't how it happened in the moment."
In the Twitter statement he said he has been "been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I've felt this way since I was a very young child.
"I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."
"There was a close call in April 2020 when someone blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members.
"He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked."
Mr Wallis said the man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and nine months prison.
He said: "For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on. Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it.
"Well, I'm not."
Mr Wallis said in September he "hooked up" with someone who he met online.
"When I chose to say 'no' on the basis that he wouldn't wear a condom he chose to rape me. I have not been myself since this incident and I don't think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from."
Mr Wallis praised his party's whips, who he said "try their best to support and help MPs who are having a tough time.
"Well they've certainly earned their keep with me."
He said a dinner with Tory MPs on Tuesday evening reminded him "of the incredible support those you work with can provide".
"I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone."