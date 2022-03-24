Tory MP Stephen Crabb says Sunak should do more for low earners
By Gareth Lewis
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent
- Published
A former Conservative Welsh secretary has called for the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to do more to help people on low incomes.
Stephen Crabb said Wednesday's Spring Statement "should not be dismissed" and will make a "meaningful difference".
But he said there was "more to do" and it would not be "sustainable" to wait until the next budget, due to be announced in the autumn.
The UK government was asked for comment.
The chancellor announced a cut to fuel duty and is allowing workers to keep more of their wages before they start paying national insurance.
But he announced no boost to benefits or state pensions beyond what has already been planned.
This has led to fears that people on the lowest incomes, who are already struggling to make ends meet, will suffer further as the 3.1% uplift to benefits is well below inflation.
The Resolution Foundation and Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tanks said Mr Sunak could have done more to protect those hit hardest by rising costs.
Speaking after the statement, the current Welsh Secretary Simon Hart appeared to leave the door open for Rishi Sunak to come back with further announcements if needed.
The prime minister has also hinted at further action.
Boris Johnson told LBC Radio: "The cost of living is the single biggest thing we're having to fix, and we will fix it.
"As we go forward, we need to do more."
Mr Crabb said: "The measures announced yesterday should not be dismissed - they will make a meaningful difference to a great many families in Wales where take home pay is lower than average and where running a car is essential for many.
"But there is certainly more to do when it comes to supporting those on the very lowest incomes and I don't think waiting until the autumn budget for further action is sustainable."