Driving ban for Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan for speeding
Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan has been disqualified from driving for six months.
Ms Morgan received the ban for accumulating too many points on her licence after speeding on a 30mph road in Wrexham.
In a statement, she said she had pleaded guilty to a speeding charge and accepted the court's punishment.
"This is not something I am proud of and I apologise unreservedly," she said.
Ms Morgan, Labour Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, was disqualified at Mold Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
She was appointed health and social services minister after last year's Senedd election and was minister for international relations and the Welsh language for the previous two-and-a-half years.
As health minister during the pandemic she has had a high profile, regularly hosting Welsh government Covid briefings and doing rounds of media interviews.
The minister is also a member of the House of Lords, with the formal title Baroness Morgan, and was a member of the European Parliament between 1994 and 2009.