Ukrainian refugees: Welsh Tory calls for UK to go further and faster
- Published
Welsh Conservatives want the UK government go "further and faster" to help Ukrainian refugees, a Tory Senedd politician has said.
Sam Kurtz said the UK government had been "caught on the hop" by the crisis.
Some 760 visas have been granted to Ukrainians seeking to join UK family, after 22,000 applications made so far.
The UK government has been asked to comment. It said earlier it had "massively expanded" the number of processing locations.
The Welsh Conservatives will hold a debate in the Senedd on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Welsh Labour ministers will call for an "expedited visa process to ensure simple, fast, safe and legal routes to sanctuary" and for requirements for biometric evidence from Ukrainians to be removed. Conservatives are expected to support their amendment.
Mr Kurtz is the latest Tory to criticise the speed with which the Conservative UK government has helped Ukrainian refugees.
On Tuesday First Minister Mark Drakeford said scenes in Calais, where Ukrainians were turned away from entering the UK, damaged the country's reputation.
Steve Lucas, from Magor, Monmouthshire, who is in Poland trying to secure a visa for his Ukrainian wife Anastasia, said the whole system had made him "ashamed to be British".
'Long way to go'
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Kurtz said: "Personally myself and Welsh Conservative colleagues would like to see the UK government go further and faster in terms of support for refugees looking to come to the United Kingdom".
"We need the UK government to go further on this, do it faster, and I think they've been caught on the hop somewhat and that has been disappointing."
The Member of the Senedd (MS) for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said it was positive news that the number of confirmed visas had increased, but said there was still "a long way to go".
"I would expect the UK government to work tirelessly to process the many thousands of visas of Ukrainians looking to come to the UK.
"We can match our military and economic support with safe refuge for those fleeing the war."
On Wednesday UK Conservative Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that 760 visas have so far been granted to Ukrainians seeking to join family in the UK, up from 300 reported on Tuesday.
Mr Shapps said the government now had "a lot more" visa application slots available - with 6,000 now available a day - and that the government had "massively expanded up the number of processing locations."