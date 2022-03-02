Ukraine: Up to £200m Welsh council pensions cash in Russian funds
Welsh councils have up to £200m tied up in Russian funds and companies as part of their pension schemes.
The Welsh Local Government Association said councils are reviewing their position after the invasion of Ukraine.
The £200m represents less than one per cent of the £20bn Welsh councils have invested overall in their pension schemes beyond Russia.
The WLGA said all eight pension funds in Wales follow responsible investment policies under national guidance.
It added: "Investment managers are reviewing their investment strategies and there has been engagement across all eight pools in England and Wales."
It will be up to individual councils to make their own decisions.
Welsh councils are also assessing the impact of Russian sanctions on council supply chains.
In England Suffolk County Council is looking to withdraw from a £10m contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom to supply schools and offices.