'Embarrassing' typos in prime minister's St David's Day message criticised
- Published
A message to Wales from the prime minister which misspelled Ynys Môn, the name of Welsh rugby international Alun Wyn Jones and Brains beer has been called "embarrassing" by Plaid Cymru.
The typo-riddled press release was issued to the media to celebrate St David's Day.
Plaid's Rhys ab Owen said it showed a "lack of regard for Wales we've come to expect from the prime minister".
The UK government was asked for comment.
It comes after the Welsh Conservatives called for St David's Day to be made a holiday.
The emailed statement to journalists from No.10 Downing Street coincided with a video message with subtitles that did not include the errors.
In it Boris Johnson said: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus to everyone who's celebrating today.
"Maybe you're proud to call Wales your home, maybe you're spending time in exile so that you can come back to Wales and love her more.
"Maybe you just happen to think there are a few things finer in life, finer than a pint of brains, a rack of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb, and the sight of Alyn Wyn Jones in full flight."
The statement added that Mr Johnson had the pleasure of visiting "the stunning coastline of Yns Mon", and that Wales had been the host of "everything from the ashes to NATO summits to the Hay Festival".
The name of the Brains brewing company is correctly spelt with a capital B.
Ynys Môn is the Welsh name for Anglesey, and is used in the name of the constituency for the island.
Wales has held one summit of the defence alliance, in Newport and Cardiff in 2014. The Ashes is also spelt with a capital A.
Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for the constitution, Rhys ab Owen, said: "Surely the absolute minimum for the prime minister of the UK is to get the name right of the national hero he's citing, correctly name the beer he commends to us, or ensure that iconic place that he recently visited is spelt correctly? He recently appointed a Welsh communications professional Guto Harri - perhaps he should have run it past his director of communications or even a spell checker.
"If we are to truly celebrate our national day, give Wales the powers to make this a Bank Holiday rather than a misspelt missive from a prime minister which is rather more embarrassing than it is encouraging."
Mr Johnson was among the senior political figures giving St David's Day messages.
Elin Jones, Presiding Officer of the Senedd, said: "Today is a key milestone for us. For the first time in almost two years, all 60 Members can attend the Siambr again.
"As we enter a new phase in our parliament's history, it is fitting that this St David's Day, we pause and reflect on international events and how important our democratic structures are and how fragile they can be."
Mark Drakeford, First Minister, said on social media: "I encourage everyone to join us as we mark our national day by doing something to brighten someone else's day. We can never have enough kindness in the world."