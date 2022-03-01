Wales' new veterans commissioner appointed
- Published
The UK government has appointed its first veterans commissioner for Wales.
Colonel James Phillips, who lives in Pembrokeshire, recent left the Army after serving 33 years, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and the Balkans.
The government said Colonel Phillips would be working to enhance support, and scrutinising and advising on government policy.
He said Wales has a "long tradition of service and sacrifice".
His appointment means Wales joins Northern Ireland and Scotland in having a dedicated commissioner.
Colonel Phillips start date has not been announced although funding for the post starts from 1 April.
Many of the services the UK government-appointee will be scrutinising are run by Wales' devolved government in Cardiff, such as the NHS.
Welsh government Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn, said: "We look forward to working with Colonel James Phillips as part of our commitment to veterans across Wales."
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: "The appointment of a Veterans' Commissioner for Wales will increase and coordinate the support available and highlights the UK government's commitment to the welfare of the men and women who serve in our Armed forces."