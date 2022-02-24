Ukraine: Wales faces sacrifices, Mark Drakeford says
- Published
People in Wales will need to be prepared to "make some sacrifices" to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
He called for UK sanctions against Russia which he said will affect "every one of us".
Mr Drakeford spoke after Russia invaded Ukraine, advancing swiftly and closing in on the capital Kyiv.
Welsh politicians have joined their counterparts worldwide in condemnation.
The Welsh government building in Cathays Park, Cardiff, and the Senedd in Cardiff Bay will be lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night.
Welsh Conservatives had called for the measure at the Welsh Parliament earlier "to demonstrate Wales' solidarity and unity with Ukraine".
Mr Drakeford spoke before Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a sanctions package in the House of Commons, including the freezing of all major Russian banks.
The first minister said it was a "deeply sad day for people in Ukraine, and a deeply dangerous day for the whole of the world".
'Whole world needs solidarity'
"The whole of the world needs to act in solidarity and to take action to make clear to the leaders of Russia that you cannot act in this way."
He called for sanctions "that really make a difference... [that] bite into the economy of the country that has launched this attack."
"And that will mean that every one of us will feel the impact of that."
"We have to be prepared to make some sacrifices ourselves in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
He added: "If we take sanctions of the sort that I think will be necessary to get that message across, then we will undoubtedly see retaliatory action by Russia.
"We know the extent to which many parts of Europe are dependent on Russia for their energy supply.
"That will drive the price of energy up across the world and we will see the impact of that in the United Kingdom."
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "While Ukraine might seem a long way away for people in Wales, it will affect every man, woman and child within these islands.
"And that's why it's really important that the actions that Putin has undertaken against the Ukraine today are met with solidarity of the West standing together with the nations of the world."
"It is vital that these troops are sent back beyond the international borders and that a sovereign state of Ukraine is protected," he added.
'Horrific and illegal'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, said: "Putin's attacks on Ukraine overnight are horrific and illegal.
"What became clear by speaking directly to Ukrainian families, organisations and trade unions during my visit to Kyiv was that they are an incredibly resilient people. They will fight to protect their nation's independence.
"The threat of sanctions clearly hasn't worked, and the Conservative UK government's failure to curb the Russian money that swills around London has played a part in emboldening Putin.
"A wide-ranging trade and investment embargo and the severing of all financial links is vital to disrupt Putin's war chest and impose an unbearable burden on Russia."
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: "This is an extremely dark day for Europe and the world.
"The Russian regime's invasion of Ukraine is a terrible human tragedy is now unfolding before our very eyes. We must stand with the people of Ukraine."