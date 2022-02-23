Ukraine: Foreign office 'deep concern' over Welsh politicians' Kyiv trip
By Elliw Gwawr
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent
- Published
The UK government has expressed "deep concern" over a recent visit to the Ukraine by two senior Welsh politicians.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Welsh Labour government minister Mick Antoniw arrived in the capital Kyiv on Saturday, against official advice.
The trip sparked letters from the UK foreign office.
The Welsh government said it "noted" the letter and the visit was made "in a personal capacity".
Plaid Cymru said the group left after the situation became more severe, while Mr Antoniw said they never "gambled" with their safety.
The pair returned to the UK on Wednesday.
Foreign Office Minister Amanda Milling wrote to Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Labour government to "underline the seriousness of the situation", advising them to "leave Ukraine immediately".
In the letters, seen by the BBC, Ms Milling writes: "The Foreign Office has been advising against all travel to the Ukraine since the 11th of February and recommending that all British nationals in the country should leave now.
"This advice applies equally to Members of Parliament and the Senedd."
Speaking during a meeting of the Welsh Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it was an "absolutely stinging letter".
Writing on 21 February, Ms Milling asked for her concerns to be passed on to Mr Price and Mr Antoniw, who were in the country for four days as part of a UK delegation.
"I want to underline the seriousness of the situation: we have temporarily relocated our Embassy staff out of Kyiv and stress that any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Government's ability to provide consular assistance to any British people there.
"The situation on the ground is unpredictable and is changing rapidly."
Adam Price, Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said he was there in a personal capacity and had paid for the trip out of his own pocket.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "Adam Price travelled to Kyiv to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and endeavour to get an accurate, first-hand picture of the reality on the ground.
"Intelligence suggested that the potential gravity of the situation became more severe on Monday and the delegation left Ukraine the following day."
Criticism of trip 'pathetic'
Speaking to BBC Wales, Pontypridd Labour MS Mick Antoniw said his controversial trip to Ukraine never gambled with their group's safety, and they left a day early.
"I think in these situations, you have to weigh up the risk," he said.
"There was a lot of criticism in Ukraine that the UK government pulled out and evacuated far earlier than was necessary and it sent out signs, I think, of weakness and abandonment.
"And every organisation, every person that we've actually met, every single one of them said to us, 'we are glad you are here because we can now tell you what is happening, we can tell you ourselves'."
He said some of the criticisms were a "pathetic form of attempting to distract attention of what I think is the serious issue of the Conservative party, and that is the weakness of the sanctions that have been imposed".
Mr Antoniw has family in Ukraine - some in the armed forces, and others in the reservists who are being called up. Some have asked him for help to get family members to Wales.
"We do really have to start making preparations for support for refugees" he said, "and perhaps even to start now ensuring people have got visas so they can come here and stay with families."
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The letter has been received and noted. The visit was made in a personal capacity."