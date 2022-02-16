Covid: Full Welsh Parliament can meet for first time in two years
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Pandemic restrictions on the Welsh Parliament will be eased on 1 March, with all 60 members allowed to attend if they want to.
It is the first time since March 2020 that the Senedd proceedings can take place in full in Cardiff Bay.
But some could still stay away, with remote participation able to continue via Zoom.
The Senedd has sat virtually, or partially virtually, since the pandemic took hold.
Current "hybrid" meetings see a small number of Members of the Senedd (MSs) meeting in person and the rest taking part on video conference.
An email to MSs said they are strongly advised to wear face coverings in the chamber and take a lateral flow test before attending in person
It said that virtual participation arrangements will remain in place until at least the Easter recess.
The virtual meetings of the Senedd were the first of their type in the UK.
Hybrid sessions in the House of Commons ended last summer.
The Welsh Parliament is in half-term recess next week.
A Senedd spokeswoman said: "From Tuesday 1 March all 60 Members will have the opportunity to return to the Senedd chamber for plenary.
"The hybrid model will remain in place, which gives members the option to participate virtually should they wish."
The Senedd said the move was approved by Presiding Officer Elin Jones, in consultation with senior MSs on the Welsh Parliament's business committee, after it conducted a risk assessment.
The move follows the scrapping of formal social distancing regulations on workplaces in January.