Covid in Wales: All five to 11-year olds offered jabs
- Published
All five to 11-year olds in Wales are to be offered Covid vaccinations, the health minister has announced.
Eluned Morgan said she was following a "yet to be published" recommendation from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The Welsh government was "working with health boards on implementing the offer", she told the Senedd.
There are reports the official JCVI announcement has been delayed due to a disagreement with the UK government.
The minister did not set out a timetable for the vaccination programme.
She told Senedd members: "We're not going to do that as a matter of urgency, as we did over the Christmas period.
"That's partly because the risk isn't as great to that cohort.
"And we're also waiting to hear from the JCVI to see whether they'll need a booster on top of the booster for older age groups in the spring."