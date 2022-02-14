Welsh Language Commissioner Aled Roberts dies
- Published
The Welsh Language Commissioner Aled Roberts has died at the age of 59.
The Liberal Democrat had trained as a solicitor and was leader of Wrexham council before serving as an assembly member from 2011 to 2016.
His deputy Gwenith Price said he was a "warm character with an extraordinary talent to bring people together".
"We are deeply saddened by the news of his death, and we know that everyone who has worked with him will feel the same."
Aled Roberts was born in Rhosllannerchrugog, near Wrexham.
After studying law at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, he worked as a solicitor in Ruthin and Mold.
As a councillor he represented Ponciau ward from 1991 to 2012, and was elected leader of Wrexham council in March 2005.
Mr Roberts took over from Meri Huws as commissioner - who promotes the Welsh language and protects the rights of speakers to use it - in April 2019.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said she was devastated by the news, which she said was a "deep blow" to the party.
"Aled was a committed liberal and was known for his extraordinary hard work as both an assembly member for North Wales and as a senior councillor," she said.
In the Senedd he served as a shadow minister for children, education and the Welsh language, and only ever spoke Welsh in the parliament.
Ms Dodds said: "A tireless advocate of the protection and promotion of Welsh, he excelled in his role as the Welsh language commissioner and sought to promote the language in all aspects of life, including in his role as an assembly member."
Mr Roberts lost his seat in the 2016 Senedd elections. Before becoming commissioner he conducted a review of local government Welsh language education plans, and chaired a board responsible for implementing the changes.
Ms Price added: "People were at the centre of everything he did. He had a firm vision for increasing rights for Welsh speakers, and for ensuring justice where he saw unfairness.
"He wished to see a Wales where every citizen had the opportunity to speak and use the language. His enthusiasm was unmatched, and he continued to work throughout his illness. It was a privilege to work with him."