Welsh Language Commissioner Aled Roberts dies
The Welsh Language Commissioner Aled Roberts has died at the age of 59.
The Liberal Democrat, who has died after a short illness, was leader of Wrexham council before serving as an assembly member from 2011 to 2016.
Leading tributes, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.
Mr Roberts was "full of passion for his language and country", Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones added.
His deputy Gwenith Price praised his "warm character" and said he had "an extraordinary talent to bring people together".
"We are deeply saddened by the news of his death, and we know that everyone who has worked with him will feel the same," she said.
Aled Roberts was born in Rhosllannerchrugog, near Wrexham.
After studying law at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, he worked as a solicitor in Ruthin and Mold.
As a councillor he represented Ponciau ward from 1991 to 2012, and was elected leader of Wrexham council in March 2005.
Mr Roberts took over from Meri Huws as commissioner - who promotes the Welsh language and protects the rights of speakers to use it - in April 2019.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said she was devastated by the news, which she said was a "deep blow" to the party.
"Aled was a committed liberal and was known for his extraordinary hard work as both an assembly member for North Wales and as a senior councillor," she said.
In the Senedd he served as a shadow minister for children, education and the Welsh language, and only ever spoke Welsh in the parliament.
Ms Dodds said: "A tireless advocate of the protection and promotion of Welsh, he excelled in his role as the Welsh language commissioner and sought to promote the language in all aspects of life, including in his role as an assembly member."
Mr Roberts lost his seat in the 2016 Senedd elections. Before becoming commissioner he conducted a review of local government Welsh language education plans, and chaired a board responsible for implementing the changes.
'Bitter blow'
Elin Jones said: "This is a cruel loss for his family but also a bitter blow for Welsh public life.
"He was a man of principle and full of passion for his language and country. Aled was well-liked and held in high esteem across the political world. My condolences to his family."
Very sad news that Aled Roberts has passed away.— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 14, 2022
Aled will be remembered for his public service and his passion for the Welsh language, and he had much still to offer.
My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.
Mr Roberts was appointed into the role of Welsh language commissioner by former first minister Carwyn Jones.
His successor, Welsh Labour leader First Minister Mark Drakeford, said: "During his time as commissioner, he drew directly on his own experience, and that of communities he had represented, to focus on Welsh language as a living language, [and] part of our everyday experience.
"I am very sorry that his time and his work as commissioner has been cut short in such an untimely way. He will be missed in so many ways."
Tributes were paid across the political spectrum.
'Hugely respected'
Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, said Mr Roberts "will be remembered for his public service and his passion for the Welsh language, and he had much still to offer".
Plaid Cymru Welsh language spokeswoman Heledd Fychan said the commissioner was "hugely respected across the political parties", and sent her party's "deepest sympathy to his family and friends".
Ms Price added: "People were at the centre of everything he did. He had a firm vision for increasing rights for Welsh speakers, and for ensuring justice where he saw unfairness.
"He wished to see a Wales where every citizen had the opportunity to speak and use the language. His enthusiasm was unmatched, and he continued to work throughout his illness."