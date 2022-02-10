Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford tests positive for Covid
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, the Welsh government has said.
The news comes a day before Mr Drakeford was due to announce his latest review of coronavirus legislation.
Economy minister Vaughan Gething will now take Friday's press conference.
A Welsh government spokesman said the first minister tested positive after taking a PCR test.
"He is self-isolating and working remotely", he added.
The rules in Wales mean anyone who tests positive for coronavirus can leave isolation after five days if they test negative on lateral flow devices on day five and day six.
Members of the Welsh government cabinet are discussing whether to keep Wales' remaining coronavirus laws.
Under alert level zero, face coverings are still required in most public places, self-isolation is a legal requirement and Covid passes are required in nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and large events.
In England the UK government has said it could end all remaining Covid restrictions later this month.
During 2020 Mark Drakeford said he had moved out of his home to protect his family members.
He said they had "serious conditions" and he could have posed a danger to them.