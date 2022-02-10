Brexit: Dominic Raab rejects claim Wales is down £1bn
UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has denied that Wales will be £1bn worse off by 2024, after losing access to EU funding.
The Welsh government says UK ministers broke a manifesto promise that Wales would not lose money after Brexit.
Wales used to get about £375m a year in EU aid money for its poorest areas.
This year it received £46m Community Renewal Fund cash - a bridge between EU aid funding and the UK government scheme replacing it in the longer term.
Last year UK ministers repeated the promise that the new scheme - the Shared Prosperity Fund - would give the home nations "at least the same amount" that they had from the EU.
But, on a visit to Wales on Thursday, Mr Raab said the UK government was also spending money on levelling up Wales.
"If you look at what the chancellor has set out, there's clearly the extra money," he said.
"This levelling up agenda is precisely to make sure that right across Wales we can boost opportunities and do so across the United Kingdom."
Wales received £120m for ten projects to boost tourism and improve infrastructure at the time of the budget in October.
First Minister Mark Drakeford told members of the Senedd earlier this week that the UK government had abandoned its manifesto promise that Wales would not lose out and was double counting money that had already been committed by the EU.
"The UK government now says that it will count towards the money that they will give us, money we have already got from the European Union.
"That argument is fraudulent - the argument that you can count money you've already got towards money that they promised they would give us is simply not to accurately describe what is going on here."
