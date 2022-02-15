Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis fined after car hit lamppost
- Published
A Conservative MP has been fined following a car crash last year.
Jamie Wallis, who represents Bridgend, admitted to failing to comply with solid white line road markings.
The charge relates to an incident in which a car hit a lamppost on Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan on 28 November at 01:10 GMT.
Magistrates in Cardiff fined Wallis, 37, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, a total of £270 and he was given three points on his licence.