'Levelling up': What does it mean for Wales? By Felicity Evans and David Deans

BBC Wales Published 2 hours ago

Image caption, Plans for a walking route around the Pontcysyllte aqueduct near Wrexham are expected to benefit from levelling up funds

Increased support for developing new technologies and better broadband are among the promises UK ministers say will help boost prosperity in Wales.

They also say a new fund - replacing European Union (EU) cash which is now being wound down - will "decentralise" money to local areas across Wales.

It comes as the UK government publishes its plan to "level up" poorer parts of the UK.

But the Welsh government says funding decisions by UK ministers have left Wales worse off since leaving the EU.

What is levelling up?

Levelling up is Boris Johnson's big promise to voters in the former Labour seats - like those in north Wales - that went Tory in the 2019 general election.

He said he would make sure government investment was spread more widely around the UK so their towns and cities could become more prosperous and offer better job prospects for the people who live there.

It includes the Levelling Up Fund - a £4.8bn plan for upgrading town centres, local transport and improving cultural and heritage assets.

After the pandemic, reports of lockdown parties in Downing Street and with energy prices and food bills rising, the UK government is under pressure to deliver.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Michael Gove says he wants to work with the Welsh government on the plans

What has been announced?

Wednesday's plans include wide-ranging commitments to improve the lives of people across the UK by 2030, promising to improve well-being in "every area" in all four nations.

The UK government wants to close the gap between the highest and lowest performing cities, and narrow gaps in life expectancy.

It is promising nationwide gigabit-capable broadband and 4G mobile coverage, with the newer 5G mobile system for the majority of the population.

And ministers have pledged a 40% increase in public investment outside south-east England in technological research.

Many of the commitments cover things which are run from Cardiff - like education and health - and Michael Gove, the minister for levelling up, says he wants to work with the Welsh government.

He has written to Mark Drakeford, and the leaders of the governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland, suggesting the creation of a new body to "share evidence and analyse success in devolved policy areas across the UK".

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Aberystwyth is among the towns receiving cash from the Levelling Up fund

What's the criticism?

Welsh Labour ministers have accused Mr Johnson's government of side-lining them by making spending decisions in areas under the Welsh government's control, like transport and the environment.

They also say the UK government has not kept its promise that Wales would not lose out when it could no longer receive EU aid money of around £375m a year.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Any plan worthy of credibility would have been published last year with clear priorities for stronger local economies in a rebalanced UK economy.

"In its place we have half-baked, incoherent funding pots hatched in isolation in Whitehall.

"Difficult decisions have already been taken here to protect priorities like our commitment to deliver 125,000 apprenticeships in this parliament.

"Filling a hole left by lost EU funds promised to Wales restricts our ability to support strong proposals that would bolster our economic strengths."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Shared Prosperity Funds will replace EU economic cash

What is the Shared Prosperity Fund and what is it replacing?

During the UK's membership of the EU, Wales received European money to help the economy in its poorest areas.

The cash, managed by the Welsh government, is being slowly phased out with funding ending by next year.

After Brexit, the UK government announced it would replace this with a £2.6bn Shared Prosperity Fund - but how it will work remains unclear.

It said on Wednesday the fund will be "decentralised" to "local areas" in Wales - suggesting it will be councils, rather than Welsh government in Cardiff, that will administer or have to bid for it.

A pilot scheme - the £200m Community Renewal Fund - saw Welsh projects given nearly a quarter of the funds.

Every council except Flintshire received money, with 160 projects totalling £46m receiving between £6,600 and £1.9m.

What are the Levelling Up Fund projects in Wales?

Ten projects in Wales are getting cash, following bids from Welsh local authorities.

They are:

£16.7m for the Tywi Valley walking and cycling route project in Carmarthenshire

£10.8m towards the regeneration of Aberystwyth's Old College, promenade and harbour, in Ceredigion

£17.7m to support the regeneration of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, including improvement work at the town's disused 13th Century castle

£15.4m to restore a stretch of the Montgomery Canal, Powys

£6.9m for infrastructure projects in Llandrindod Wells and Brecon, Powys

£11.4m to dual the A4119 at Coed-Ely, Rhondda Cynon Taf

£5.4m for the Muni Arts Centre, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf

£3.6m for a bus and rail interchange in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf

£13.3m to boost tourism, including a new walking route in the area around the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct World Heritage site, near Wrexham.

Both Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire secured £19.9m to develop town centre hubs in Carmarthen and Pembroke.

On Tuesday, the UK government said about 500 Ministry of Justice jobs were moving to Wales to expand its presence in Swansea, Cardiff and Newport, as well as in north Wales.