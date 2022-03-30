Wales' youngest pupils to get free school meals from September
- Published
Around 180,000 children will benefit from extending free school meals to all primary school pupils in Wales, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price confirmed some of the youngest children will begin receiving their first free meals this September.
They said that the universal free school meals scheme would be fully operational by September 2024.
Some £25m is to be spent on improving kitchen and dining facilities.
Mr Drakeford and Mr Price gave an update on the programme, part of a co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru, at a joint news conference.
Local councils are to receive £40m in additional revenue, or day-to-day funding, for the scheme over the next financial year, followed by £70m in 2023-24 and £90m in 2024-25.
The first minister said: "We want to reach as many children as quickly as we can but the quality of food on offer matters very much, and we've learned painfully in the past in Wales that food safety has to be at the front of our minds as well.
"Hence the capital investment, to go alongside the revenue needed, to deliver on this part of our agreement."
'Just above the threshold'
Mr Price said such a large expansion of free school meals would have a "massively beneficial impact upon families that are struggling and in food poverty at the moment".
"In many cases there are there are families that are in genuine need that are just above the threshold in terms of eligibility," he said.
The Welsh government has previously announced that children eligible for free school meals can continue to receive them through the Easter, Whitsun and summer holidays this year, a measure introduced earlier in the pandemic.
On Saturday, Mr Price told his party's spring conference that Plaid Cymru-led councils will also aim to offer free school meals to all secondary pupils within five years.