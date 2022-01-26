Coal: Permission to dig 40 million tonnes is shameful - MP
- Published
A Green Party MP has said it is "shameful" that a colliery in south Wales has been given permission to mine a further 40 million tonnes of coal.
Caroline Lucas said fossil fuels must be left in the ground.
The UK government, which oversees the Coal Authority which is responsible for licensing mines, has been asked for comment.
Operator Energybuild previously said most of its coal was not burned for energy.
Welsh ministers wanted the UK government to cancel the licence for Aberpergwm mine, near Glynneath in Neath Port Talbot.
It is the only producer of high-grade anthracite in Western Europe and supplies the nearby Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot.
Energybuild said it provided 160 well-paid jobs in the area, plus 16 apprenticeships.
Managing director Rhidian Davies said last year that his products were "in significant demand to support the transition to a sustainable green economy".
He added that Energybuild brought "more than £100m of investment" into the area.
The firm was unable to comment on Wednesday until getting formal notification from the Coal Authority, whose website said an application for a full underground licence had been approved.
In November, Welsh Labour deputy climate change minister Lee Waters urged the UK government to stop "40 million tonnes of coal" being extracted over the next 18 years.
His comments prompted a row between Wesminster and Cardiff Bay over who was ultimately responsible.
Ms Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: "It is unbelievable and utterly shameful, especially when the UK still retains the presidency of UN climate change body COP.
"It's made worse by the farcical dispute between the UK and Welsh governments over who has the power to cancel the licence."
She said if the aim to keep climate change to 1.5 degrees was to be kept alive, "fossil fuels must be left in the ground".
She added: "Yet we're about to see more coal being dug up in our own backyard.
"It's hard to think of a more retrograde and damaging step, and one that completely undermines any climate diplomacy that Alok Sharma will be conducting in future months."