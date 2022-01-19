Drinks row: Tory MP Stephen Crabb says PM's apology may not be enough
Boris Johnson's apology for attending a drinks event might not be enough, a Welsh MP has said.
Attitudes among Tory MPs have reportedly hardened after Mr Johnson "categorically" denied he was warned a drinks party broke Covid rules.
The former Welsh secretary told a constituent that he felt "genuinely let down" by reports of "blatant breaches" of restrictions.
Mr Johnson will face the Commons in Prime Minister's questions later.
A group of the newest Conservative MPs are believed to be preparing to submit letters of no confidence in him, having met to discuss the issue on Tuesday.
Mr Crabb's message to his constituent, published by BBC Newsnight journalist Lewis Goodall on Twitter, said the Preseli Pembrokeshire MP had "made the prime minister aware of the strength of feeling that exists in my own community about the events that have taken place at Downing Street".
His comments are the most critical to have come from a Welsh Conservative MP.
The backbencher said he looked forward to seeing the investigation by Sue Gray and he had "confidence in the work she is doing".
But he said the inquiry is "limited to certain matters" and may not be as "conclusive as some might want".
Of the prime minister, he commented: "While he may not have attended some of the gatherings being reported, he does have a special responsibility in setting the culture and standards at the heart of government.
"He was right to apologise earlier this week but this may not be a sufficient response given the seriousness of these matters."
Mr Crabb said it was "incredibly difficult to vote in favour of some of the Covid restrictions over the last two years knowing the impact they would have on families up and down the country".
"Seeing reports now of blatant breaches of these rules by some of those working within the government I support makes me feel extremely disappointed and genuinely let down."
He added that he was "discussing this further with my parliamentary colleagues and I will have more to say on this matter in due course".
On Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast programme, former aide to Boris Johnson Guto Harri said it felt like the end was near for the prime minister.
"It sounds like the interview BJ did... has affected the little faith left in him amongst a number of people who won their seats in the last election.
"They were expected to be most faithful because none of them would have won their seats without his presence last time. But it does seem like they are now turning on him."