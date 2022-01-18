BBC licence fee: No serious thinking behind decision, says FM
The decision to freeze the BBC licence fee strengthens the case for giving Wales its own broadcasting powers, the first minister has said.
Although S4C will see an increase to its funding, there are concerns from Plaid Cymru and others of the overall impact on broadcasting in Wales from the real terms cut.
Mark Drakeford claimed there was no "serious thinking" behind the decision.
The Welsh Tories said the S4C cash will bring a new audience to Welsh content.
Broadcasting powers in the UK are governed from London, rather than Cardiff, and have never been devolved to the Senedd and Welsh government.
In the announcement of a two year fee freeze, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced S4C would get an extra £7.5m in funding - a move welcomed by the Welsh language TV broadcaster.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked Mr Drakeford if the decision was nothing "other than a politically motivated skewering designed to throw red meat to the prime minister's dwindling band of supporters".
Mark Drakeford saying there was an urgent need for a "coalition of support to defend public funding for public service broadcasting in the United Kingdom".
"If anybody thinks that there is serious thinking that lies behind what has been announced, then I'm afraid they're going to be very badly disappointed," he said.
He said Radio Cymru "is central to the use of the Welsh language and is so important for the future of the language too".
Mr Drakeford agreed with Mr Price that the decision strengthened the case for the devolution of broadcasting.
Labour and Plaid had agreed in the Welsh Labour/Plaid Cymru co-operation deal to create a broadcasting and communications authority for Wales "to address our concerns about the current fragility in the media and attacks on its independence".
"When we see the UK government doing things such as what they've done, in haste and for solely political reasons, then it does strengthen the case that we've set out already."
The extra cash for S4C is aimed at improving their digital services.
Tory shadow Welsh language minister Samuel Kurtz said: "In this ever-changing landscape of how broadcast media is consumed, this commitment towards S4C from the UK government is a clear endorsement of the channel's long-term vision as a Welsh language broadcaster and content creator.
"Having met with S4C's senior leadership team, I know full well how passionate their vision is for our language.
"The additional funding to support digital services is an acknowledgement that online streaming services now play a huge role in our consumption of television shows."
UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday that the UK government could "not justify extra pressure on the wallets of hardworking households".
Following the two-year freeze, she said the fee will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.