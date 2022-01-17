BBC licence fee: Welsh channel S4C to get extra £7.5m
- Published
Welsh-language TV channel S4C will get an extra £7.5m per year from April 2022, the UK culture secretary has said.
The cash will come from the BBC licence fee, which is being frozen at £159 per household until 2024.
Nadine Dorries said the money, aimed at boosting their digital output, will support S4C to reach younger audiences.
But Welsh TV producers raised concerns about the impact the licence fee freeze will have on the creative industries.
S4C welcomed the new funding settlement, which will increase the funding it gets from the licence fee from £74.5m to £88.8m.
That will include £6.8m previously provided by the UK government, but now also taken from the licence fee.
But Plaid Cymru has warned the overall announcement casts doubt on the future of Welsh public broadcasting.