Covid in Wales: Restrictions worth it, minister says
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
Restrictions introduced in Wales to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant "have been worth it", according to the economy minister.
Vaughan Gething said "more people would have come to harm" without the Welsh government's restrictions.
But the Welsh Conservatives have said the government "overreacted to Omicron".
Covid rules were eased on Saturday as the limit on outdoor gatherings was lifted from 50 to 500 people.
Latest Public Health Wales figures show there had been a further six deaths and 2,133 new Covid cases in Wales in the 24 hours up to Friday morning.
The latest paper by the Welsh government's scientific advisers makes reference to research published in May 2021 that suggested it was safer to meet in larger groups.
"Without social distancing and assuming normal behaviour, large groups of individuals have a relatively small epidemiological impact; small and medium sized groups between 10 and 50 people have a larger impact on any epidemic," it said.
Scotland also had a limit of 500 people at outdoor gatherings which will be lifted on Monday.
Asked on the BBC Politics Wales programme whether the 50-person limit was disproportionate, Mr Gething said: "We had discussions about the limit on outdoor activities and the guidance from our chief medical officer and our scientific adviser was that it was proportionate.
"We've tested that in the various points in the last month and it was again a subject that we deliberately tested again," he added.
Some have questioned whether the restrictions introduced on Boxing Day were necessary and proportionate given the economic harm suffered by hospitality businesses.
Mr Gething said: "If you look at what's happened where there's been a much lower level of protective measures, in England, they have risen faster.
"This isn't something that is like the common cold. Omicron is more transmissible. It is milder but it is not mild.
"So, I do think when we look at this, we can be confident that more people would have come to harm without the protections we had in place.
"I'm generally positive and optimistic that the steps that we've taken over the last month or so have been worth it."
On Friday, the first minister announced a roadmap towards lifting the Omicron restrictions, subject to positive Covid data, including allowing nightclubs to reopen later this month
Asked what the Welsh government would need to see before pausing the unlocking process, Mr Gething said: "We want to look at headline case rates with the caveat that we know that they'll be suppressed compared to a few weeks ago.
"We'll also want to look at the level of harm coming into our health and care system but understanding that there are difficult days ahead because there's harm that's already baked in.
"But we're thinking about the release of the measures whether, actually, it will prevent more harm coming into the system by keeping those measures in place.
"The view has been that, actually, we can safely release measures in the way that we've done.
"We need to continue to look at if there's another strain, another variant or a blip upwards in case rates."
'Right thing to do'
Speaking on Friday, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Despite the detailed scientific evidence from South Africa, Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales."
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "If, as it seems, we are indeed at the peak, the right thing to do is see how we can safely respond.
"Raising the limit on outdoor sporting events would be an obvious place to start, moving as swiftly as the continuing improved picture allows in coming days, to lifting other restrictions such as those in hospitality."
Wales' average Covid rate has fallen to 1,109.1 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, down from the 1,274.2 reported on Friday, according to Public Health Wales' latest figures.