Mid Wales Growth Deal: Jobs boost but warning over progress
- Published
A plan which could bring more than 1,000 jobs to mid Wales has been welcomed, but with a warning people that there are "hard yards" ahead to deliver its benefits.
The £110m Mid Wales Growth Deal has been signed to boost the fortunes of Ceredigion and Powys.
The money will go into areas such as digital, tourism, agriculture, food and drink, research and innovation.
Between 1,100 and 1,400 new jobs could be created by 2032.
Government ministers from Wales and Westminster have promised each will provide half of the start-up cash for the deal and the signing marks their commitment to it.
In a joint statement, Ceredigion council leader Ellen ap Gwynn and her Powys counterpart Rosemarie Harris said: "Collectively, we look forward to seeing the benefits this important investment will bring for people and businesses across mid Wales.
"There are some hard yards ahead of us yet to ensure this investment makes a difference to our communities.
"However, we have invested time, effort and have a team in place to help move this forward."
UK government minister David TC Davies said: "This deal has the power to transform livelihoods, creating jobs and spreading prosperity and I'm absolutely delighted to be signing it today.
"I look forward to seeing the tangible benefits of today's agreement in the coming months and years."
Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething added: "This signals a major step forward for the region and it is important that momentum is maintained so that the region can progress towards the delivery of the deal."