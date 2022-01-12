Downing Street parties: Welsh secretary admits row damaging government
- Published
A member of Boris Johnson's cabinet has conceded allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown are hurting his party and the UK government.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he had not met anyone who is not "deeply conscious of the effect that this has on people's attitudes" to both.
He said he did not attend any parties during the lockdown period.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" party during the first lockdown.
He told the Commons the event in the Downing Street garden was "technically within the rules" but he should have realised how it would look to the public.
"I believed implicitly that this was a work event," he said.
He faced calls to quit, and Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant accused Mr Johnson of a "shower of shenanigans" and making fools of Tory MPs.
"The prime minister didn't spot that he was at a social event," he said. "How stupid does the prime minister think the British people are?"
Speaking in a briefing with journalists before Prime Minister's Questions, Simon Hart said: "I don't think anybody who works in Downing Street or anywhere else thinks that this is a happy place to be."
"There's a lot of frustration and bafflement about all of this," he said, adding; "I've not met anybody who's not deeply, deeply conscious of the effect that this has on people's attitudes to not just the political party but the government."
"I don't think anybody's in any doubt that these kinds of issues do not help in our efforts to navigate our way out of Covid and into better economic times."
Mr Hart said he was not at "any of these parties, or any others for that matter, during the periods in question, so I can give you that assurance here and now".
When asked whether he thought the prime minister should resign, Mr Hart explained that he did not want to prejudice the current review, led by Sue Gray.
"We have to try and resolve it quickly," he added. "I'm deeply conscious of how frustrating this is and how painful this is for a lot of people. And the last thing any of us want to do is to add to the agony that Covid has always already imposed on the whole population."
Mr Hart said that he knows the prime minister "is as anxious as anyone for this to be resolved. I've got to know him sufficiently well to be able to say that I trust him."
'Unforgiveable'
Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell told Radio Cymru's Dros Ginio that what the prime minister had done was "unforgivable".
"It's obvious the experience of the pandemic has been different for them compared to everyone else and that's going to impact on how likely people are to follow the rules."
Tory Wales Office minister David Davies did not criticise Mr Johnson directly in his appearance on the programme, but said it was wrong for Downing Street staff to gather for drinks in the garden.
"Sometimes in politics it isn't enough to follow the rules, it's important to think about the headlines," he said.
He added that while he understood the feeling of people who have lost close relatives "I can't put the blame for my father dying in the middle of a pandemic on the fact that 30 people had a drink in a garden. I can't connect the two things."