Downing Street lockdown drinks 'defy belief', says Welsh minister
A drinks event in Downing Street where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister says.
Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions".
The health minister's comments come after witnesses told the BBC the PM and his wife were among those who attended.
A UK government minister said on Tuesday that it was "important" to allow an investigation to take place before coming to conclusions.
An email, revealed by ITV News, invited people to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" on 20 May 2020.
Stay-at-home lockdown restrictions were in place across the UK at the time.
At a Welsh government briefing Ms Morgan said May 2020 was the "most acute time in the whole crisis".
"I just think about the sacrifices that so many people in Wales made at that time," she said.
"To have that juxtaposed with a situation where within Downing Street a party was going on really defies belief."
She said: "I'm afraid we've seen once again, that he [the prime minister] has failed to give him some very clear answers on some very simple questions."
She added that it undermined Mr Johnson's authority and has "possibly led to a situation where he is not able to undertake the advice that certainly we've been having from our advisors, in terms of being able to bring in new restrictions.
"Because clearly, people are likely to be less willing to follow the example set by a prime minister who is simply not following his own rules."