Downing Street lockdown drinks defy belief, says Welsh minister
- Published
A Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister has said.
Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions".
The health minister's comments come after witnesses told the BBC Mr Johnson and his wife were among those who attended.
A UK government minister it was "important" to allow an investigation before coming to conclusions.
An email, revealed by ITV News, invited people to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" on 20 May 2020.
Stay-at-home lockdown restrictions were in place across the UK at the time.
At a Welsh government briefing Ms Morgan said May 2020 was the "most acute time in the whole crisis".
"I just think about the sacrifices that so many people in Wales made at that time," she said.
"To have that juxtaposed with a situation where within Downing Street a party was going on really defies belief.
"I'm afraid we've seen once again, that he [the prime minister] has failed to give him some very clear answers on some very simple questions."
She added that it undermined Mr Johnson's authority and has "possibly led to a situation where he is not able to undertake the advice that certainly we've been having from our advisors, in terms of being able to bring in new restrictions.
"Because clearly, people are likely to be less willing to follow the example set by a prime minister who is simply not following his own rules."
A Conservative MP speaking to BBC Wales said he did not think the does not think the controversy would would "see" the prime minister off.
"Clearly the party is not helpful when people are already feeling grumpy about restrictions etc," he said.
"I don't think it is the most pressing political matter for people. The party is an irritant and will make people fed-up but what they're really concerned about is the cost of living crisis. That's the big issue."
"I can't see who should replace him... we have those who fancy their chances but there is no front runner. And that is useful for Boris."
Health Minister Edward Argar told BBC Breakfast he understood the "anger, sadness and upset many will feel about these allegations".
But he said it was "important" to allow an investigation to take place into gatherings in Downing Street before coming to any conclusions.
In the Commons on Tuesday, in response to an urgent question, Paymaster General Michael Ellis said the prime minister was affected by coronavirus and he takes this very seriously.
He added that he had confidence in the prime minister's "integrity and honour".
Labour Chris Elmore, MP for Ogmore, told the Commons he almost missed the birth of his son in January last year.
"My wife was nine-and-a-half centimetres dilated before I was allowed in. She was found in a freezing cold bath, having uncontrolled contractions. We followed the rules to protect midwifery staff.
"I, and many parents, fathers, mothers, partners would like an apology from the prime minister, as we followed rules to protect NHS staff he partied."
Mr Ellis said "the whole purpose of the investigation is to establish the facts and if wrongdoing is established, there will be requisite action".
Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford had moved out of his home to protect his shielding wife and mother-in-law "whilst Boris Johnson was attending BYOB house parties in Downing Street".
"The contrast in leadership could not be clearer," she said.