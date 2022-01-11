Covid in Wales: About 10,000 NHS staff sick or self-isolating
There are currently 10,000 Welsh NHS staff off work either sick or self-isolating, the highest since April 2020, according to the health minister.
Eluned Morgan said some councils have also had to redeploy workers because of shortages in social care.
Five local authorities in south east Wales have put out a plea to relatives to help with care.
They warned that provision is likely to be limited and "may not be ideal" but "will be all that is available".
It comes as hospitalisations with Covid have increased, although the official statistics do not make clear whether patients are being treated for something other than coronavirus - so-called "incidental" cases.
Speaking at a news conference, Ms Morgan said: "Just over 8% of staff are currently off work sick or self-isolating - that's around 10,000 people.
"These levels of staff sickness are putting even more pressure on our healthcare system at a time when it's already seeing incredibly high demand for emergency and medical care.
"The number of NHF staff off with coronavirus is at its highest level since April 2020."