Omicron: Nightclubs to shut in Wales after Boxing Day
Nightclubs will close in Wales after Boxing Day in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The Welsh government said it will also impose restrictions on businesses, including social distancing in offices, from 27 December.
First Minister Mark Drakeford called for people to have a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of friends".
It comes as the UK recorded a record number of Covid cases for a second day.
Announcing a two-phased plan, the Welsh government said it was giving "strong guidance" for people to leave a day between social events and to meet outdoors over Christmas.
But from 27 December new legal restrictions will come into force.
They include a two metre rule in offices and extra measures to protect customers and staff, including one-way systems and physical barriers.
The decision to shut nightclubs means they will be closed for New Year's Eve.
Mr Drakeford said Omicron "poses a new threat to our health and safety".
"It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date," he said.
He added a smaller Christmas "is a safer Christmas".
"Please enjoy Christmas with your nearest and dearest - and think about meeting up with wider circles of friends when the threat posed by the omicron variant has passed over," he said.